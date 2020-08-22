1/1
Martha M. Webster
Dayton - Martha M. (nee Morrow) Webster, 86, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 21, 2020. Martha enjoyed gardening, she was a huge fan of Xavier Basketball and loved her camp at Doyles but most importantly she loved being with her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Webster, great-granddaughter Coraline, parents, William and Pauline (nee Martin) Morrow and sister, Gladys Martin. Martha is survived by her devoted sons, Dave (Jodi) Webster, Joe (Lisa) Webster and Tom (Melinda) Webster, loving grandchildren, David (Rachel) Webster, Karah (Alex) Bizianes, Joe Webster, Jeff Webster, Taylor Webster and Trent Webster, dear great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Darcy, David Leo and Genevieve and sister, Jean Turner. Private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chicks or Chucks, PO Box 76166, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41076-0166. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
