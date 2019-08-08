|
Martha Marcks
Cincinnati - Martha Marcks, 96, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. She was born to Van Rensselaner and Martha (nee Churchill) Cary, on October 21, 1922, in Boston, NY. On January 26, 1951, Martha married Mr. Charles Oliver Marcks, and he preceded her in death on December 3, 2009. Martha is also survived by her son, Charles "Chip" Marcks, grandchildren, Charlie and Benjamin Marcks, daughter-in-law; Marian Marcks, sister Margaret Ketterer of Monmouth, IL and many extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Nancy Kenny. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 12 noon until services begin at 1PM, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). She will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019