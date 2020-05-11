Martha Millan Upson
Martha Millan Upson, aka Marney, age 72 died peacefully in Red Lodge Montana Thursday evening May 7th. She is survived by her daughters, Mandy Peck and Margot Dickinson (Jon); grandchildren Jax peck, Hadley and Morgan Dickinson; partner, Dan Steffensen and sister, Robin Seaver.
If so desired, donations may be made to one of the two organizations linked below.
www.redlodgefire.com/foundation
www.thechildrenshomecinti.org/page/home-visitation
Martha Millan Upson, aka Marney, age 72 died peacefully in Red Lodge Montana Thursday evening May 7th. She is survived by her daughters, Mandy Peck and Margot Dickinson (Jon); grandchildren Jax peck, Hadley and Morgan Dickinson; partner, Dan Steffensen and sister, Robin Seaver.
If so desired, donations may be made to one of the two organizations linked below.
www.redlodgefire.com/foundation
www.thechildrenshomecinti.org/page/home-visitation
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.