Martha Millan Upson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Millan Upson

Martha Millan Upson, aka Marney, age 72 died peacefully in Red Lodge Montana Thursday evening May 7th. She is survived by her daughters, Mandy Peck and Margot Dickinson (Jon); grandchildren Jax peck, Hadley and Morgan Dickinson; partner, Dan Steffensen and sister, Robin Seaver.

If so desired, donations may be made to one of the two organizations linked below.

www.redlodgefire.com/foundation

www.thechildrenshomecinti.org/page/home-visitation




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
I have many fun memories of Marney growing up with fun sleepovers in Indian Hill which seemed so far away. My thoughts go out for her whole family and hello to her sister Robin. At least she is at peace. Ann Bartlett Blemker
Ann Blemker
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved