1/
Martha Nisbet Wilson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Nisbet Wilson

Loveland - Martha Nisbet Wilson, 88, of Loveland, Ohio, passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born to Charles Roger Nisbet and Henriette Spaulding Nisbet in 1932.

Martha was an adventurous free spirit who will be remembered for her love of life, her intelligence and her sense of humor. She was a huge fan of jazz and baseball.

Martha graduated from Denison University with a degree in psychology. She was a social worker in Hamilton County and later worked at Procter & Gamble in market research.

She moved to New York City where she met and married Ormond Wilson. She later returned to Ohio and remained there until her death.

Martha is survived by her sister Eleanor Nisbet Maynerick and by her nephews and nieces Marshall Byars, Julia Mae, Thomas Maynerick, Monica Miller and Misha Blaise. Martha was predeceased by her husband Ormond Wilson and by her older sister Rosemary Nisbet.

A celebration of Martha's Life will be postponed until the spring of 2021.

In the meantime, please feel free to leave condolences to the family at https://www.tuftsschildmeyer.com/obituaries/Martha-Wilson?obId=18917478#/obituaryInfo or to make a donation to the Salvation Army in Martha's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Loveland-Symmes-Maineville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved