1/
Martha Nutter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Nutter

Delhi - MARTHA NUTTER (nee Eckhoff), beloved wife of the late Pascal Nutter, Jr, loving mother of Jean (Paul) Calme, Jerry (Gwendolyn) Nutter, Mary (Christy) Nutter, Michael (Linda) Nutter and the late Judith Marie Nutter., grandmother of 15, great grandmother of 10 and great great grandmother of 2, last of the living children of Joseph and Cecelia Eckhoff. Retired IRS Tax Examiner. Long time member of St Dominic Parish. Died, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 age 92. Relatives and friends are invited to view the funeral mass online, Monday, November 9, 2020, 10 AM at www.stdominicdelhi.org, then click "View Mass Online", on the next page, click "Live Steam/YouTube". In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Dominic Education Fund, 4551 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati (45238) or the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., Cincinnati (45203). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved