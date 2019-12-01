|
|
Martha Purdy Bartlett
Cincinnati - Martha (nee Purdy) Bartlett, 4/15/27 - 11/29/19. Born in Mansfield, OH. The third daughter of Reba and Wesley Purdy, and wife of Robert A. Bartlett. She attended Purdue University, where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. She majored in Engineering when not many women did. Romance interfered with completing her degree when she and Bob married in 1947. In 1960 they settled in Mariemont, OH, where they lived for 50 years, before moving to Deupree House in Hyde Park. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years. She is survived by her four children: Ellen (Bob) Jackson of Newberry Park, CA; Christy of San Francisco, CA; Joan of Newport, KY; and Rob (Linda) of Mariemont, OH, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Marty was active in civic affairs, assisting as a Girl Scout leader, volunteering on the Mariemont PTA, serving three terms on Mariemont council, co-founding the Mariemont Town Crier, and reporting for the Eastern Hills Journal. She was also a member of the Cincinnati Women's Club, where she acted in theatrical productions, and took French and creative writing classes. She was known for her love of reading, politics and playing bridge. She also loved her grandchildren very much, following their development with much interest (and advice). Marty and Bob also enjoyed traveling to distant locations, as well hosting in their home visitors from around the world. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Hyde Park, Tuesday, December 3, 1:00 PM. Visitation in church from 12 Noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Planned Parenthood or ERS Foundation - Good Samaritan Mission Fund. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019