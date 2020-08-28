Martha Rapp
Amelia - Martha Jane Rapp (nee McCarthy) passed away at her residence on August 23rd, 2020, at the age of 85 surrounded by her loving family. Martha was the beloved and cherished wife of Francis A. Rapp for 66 years, and the loving mother of Mike (Sharon) Rapp, Frank Rapp Jr., Sheri (Tom) Schneider, Kathy (David) Jett, Bill (Analiza) Rapp, Teresa (Aaron) Youngstrom, Judy (Robert) Moore and Mary Huddle. She was loved by her 20 grandchildren, their spouses, and 21 great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly. She will also be missed by her family's dearest friend Steve Strosnider. Martha was preceded in death by her parents Martha H. (nee Howell) and Peter J. McCarthy Jr.Martha enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren compete in sports and 4-H competitions, especially horse shows. Along with her love of family and friends, she cared about all animals and was a volunteer and president for several years of the Clermont County Humane Society. After retirement Martha and Francis traveled throughout the U.S. in their motorhome.Visitation will be Thursday, September 3rd, at St. Bernadette Church, 1479 Locust Lake Road Amelia Ohio 45102, from 10 until 11:45 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Masks are required.Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernadette Church, A Better Approach to Memory Care 1176 Kash Drive Milford OH 45150 or Bridle Path Rescue 2633 Williamsburg-Bantam Road Bethel OH 45106. Online condolences can be given at www.ecnurre.com
.