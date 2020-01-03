|
|
Martha Trauth
Martha Donelan Trauth, 103, passed away on January 1, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri after a Christmas celebration attended by her entire family. Funeral Mass will be held in Columbia, Missouri January 10, 2020 (Bach-Yager Funeral Home). A Visitation in Cincinnati will be held Sunday, January 12, 2-4 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave. A Committal Service will be held Monday, January 13 at 9 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Eighth Street and Enright Ave. Martha was the devoted wife of the late Albert Trauth and the loving mother of Denise (John Huffman), Suzanne (Elaine Insinnia), Eileen (Kathy Driehaus), Jeanette (Stephen Jurman), Patricia (Greg Rollinson), Kathleen (John Gahl), the late Charlene Harvey (Ron Harvey), and the cherished grandmother of Beryl (Mary Grace Coulter), Danielle, Ginny, Jack, Martha, Nicole, step-grandmother of Rebecca, Daniel, Jennifer, Juliette, Stephanie, step-great grandmother of ten, and step-great great grandmother of two. She was the dear sister of Grace Rensing and the late Rita Trauth, and the sister-in-law of the late Lee Trauth, Edna Fausz, Mary Martha White and Francis Rensing. She had many nieces, nephews and cousins. A longtime resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, Martha spent the past nine years living in Columbia, Missouri. Martha loved life and brought great joy to all who knew her. Above all, she was devoted to her family and her faith. Remembrances may be made to the Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303 or to the Martha Donelan Trauth Family Scholarship Fund at Seton High School. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020