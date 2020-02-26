Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha (Lockhart) Webb

Add a Memory
Martha (Lockhart) Webb Obituary
Martha Webb (nee Lockhart)

Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Hubert, loving mother of Tom (Marilyn), Keith (Alexa), Greg (Janet) Webb and Lana Russo, grandmother of Shelly, Amanda, Chris, Cyndi, Nikki, Nicholas, Cami, the late Bubby, Justin, Chadd, John, Phillip, and Kilah, great-grandmother of Elijah, Eathan, Chris Jr., Hazel, Laurie Moon, Micah, Dayton, Brinley, Bailey, Bradley, Canaan, Bellamy and Kayson, sister of Brenda, Nedra, Imogene, Ruby, Janet, Eloise, Kevin, Danny, Jerry, Herbert, Jimmy, Homer, Carl, Ralph and Bill. Martha passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at age 80. Visitation at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., 45224 on Friday, February 28 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Donations may be made to Northside Christian Church 4114 Fergus 45223. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -