Martha Webb (nee Lockhart)
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Hubert, loving mother of Tom (Marilyn), Keith (Alexa), Greg (Janet) Webb and Lana Russo, grandmother of Shelly, Amanda, Chris, Cyndi, Nikki, Nicholas, Cami, the late Bubby, Justin, Chadd, John, Phillip, and Kilah, great-grandmother of Elijah, Eathan, Chris Jr., Hazel, Laurie Moon, Micah, Dayton, Brinley, Bailey, Bradley, Canaan, Bellamy and Kayson, sister of Brenda, Nedra, Imogene, Ruby, Janet, Eloise, Kevin, Danny, Jerry, Herbert, Jimmy, Homer, Carl, Ralph and Bill. Martha passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at age 80. Visitation at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., 45224 on Friday, February 28 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Donations may be made to Northside Christian Church 4114 Fergus 45223. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020