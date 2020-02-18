|
Martha Whitaker Jones
Cincinnati - Martha Whitaker Jones, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on February 15. Born in Cincinnati on November 12, 1924, daughter of the late Catherine and Henry Whitaker. She is survived by her daughters Louise Hindert (Patrick), of Loveland; Barbara Wilson (Kevin), of Glendale, CA; Tucker Coombe (Michael) of Cincinnati; and Elizabeth Darley (John), of Sudbury, MA; 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Martha is predeceased by her husband, Wickliffe Jones, and daughters Catherine Wiebold (William, also deceased) and Emily White (John). Martha attended Miss Doherty's School, Lotspeich and Hillsdale Schools, and Smith College. She was an avid tennis, paddle tennis, and badminton player, and enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors, especially in the company of family, friends, and her Labradors. She spent many happy summers in Chatham, Massachusetts. Martha served on the Indian Hill Village Planning Commission and volunteered in various capacities at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and other organizations. She served as president of the Junior League of Cincinnati. Additionally, she received great pleasure from her membership in the Garden Club of Cincinnati. She was a member of the Camargo Club, the Cincinnati Country Club, and the Chatham Beach and Tennis Club. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 11:00 a.m. at the Camargo Club. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford, OH 45150, or the Seven Hills School, 5400 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Spring Grove Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020