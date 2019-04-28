Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
7528 Macauley Blvd
Maineville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Williams Obituary
Martha Williams

Duermit - Martha Williams, Duermit, Sharonville, age 84, passed away on Saturday, April 20th, 2019. She died peacefully at home with her family. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bud) Williams, devoted mother to Rob, Roger, Rich, Ron Williams, Cinda Hernandez, and daughter in law Crystal Napier Williams and Lisa (Gross) Williams. Loving grandmother to Robby, Tamra, Chelsea, Logan and Parker and many great grandchildren. Dear sister to Joann, Dottie, Ginny and the late Frank Duermit.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 4th, Saturday from 6pm to 10pm, 7528 Macauley Blvd, Maineville, 45069.

Memorial contributions to Queen city Hospice in Mason.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.