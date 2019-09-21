|
|
Martin A. Morgan
- - MORGAN, Martin A. age 81 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 22, 1938, the son of Martin and Marietta (Gannon) Morgan. On August 26, 1961, in St. Agnes Church he married Joan E. Leckinger. Martin was owner and operator of Martin Morgan Construction Company and later Morgan Concrete Products retiring in 2001. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include his wife, Joan; five children, Pamela (John) Hodge, Diane Abner, Martin (Tami) Morgan, Mary (Marshall) Merriss, and Anthony (Rhonda) Morgan; thirteen grandchildren, Andrew, Katherine, Alex and Michael Hodge, Zakari, Miranda, Joshua, Sara and Gabriel Abner, Nicholas, Noah, Taylor and Ryan Morgan.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Morgan and a son, Scott Morgan.
Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, Ohio. Prayers will be offered at 9:30 am Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Thursday in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairfield Food Pantry or St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Heart Church. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 21, 2019