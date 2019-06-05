Services
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Beth Yam
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Bloom


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Martin Bloom Obituary
Martin Bloom

Hilton Head Island, SC - Martin (Marty) Bloom, 83, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born June 17, 1935 in Lima, OH to Yale and Anne (Silberman) Bloom. Marty grew up in Lima and graduated from The Ohio State University. He was a successful group health insurance broker in Cincinnati.

Marty and his wife, Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom moved to Hilton Head in November of 2001 with three cats and their dog, Ollie. He loved golf, the Buckeyes, the Reds, the Bengals, the Pops, Broadway shows, good food and especially his family. Marty was known for his quick wit.

Marty is survived by his wife, Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom; 3 children, Dr. Robert (Julie) Bloom, Dr. Michael (Amy) Bloom and Kim Bloom Asher; 9 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Rachel, Adam, Sarah and Ellie Bloom, Andrew, Kallie and Aaron Asher. Marty's sister, Judi Bleich passed away May 28, 5 days before Marty.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6 at 11 am at Congregation Beth Yam. Burial will follow at Six Oaks Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now