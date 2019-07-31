|
Martin G. Link
Evendale - Martin George Link, loving brother of Betty (Bill) Brunsman, Rita (John) Schraer, and Mary Jo (Mike) Morgan. Dear friend Pam Townsand. Martin passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at age 73. Martin was very proud of his work of 48 years with Fisher Process Industries Loveland. Visitation 5PM - 7PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Mass of Christian Burial, 10AM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul Church, 330 W Vine St., Reading, OH 45215. Burial at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Peter and Paul Church or Academy.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 31, 2019