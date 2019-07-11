Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeside Christian Church
195 Buttermilk Pk.
Lakeside Park, KY
Martin Griffin Obituary
Covington - Martin W. Griffin. Passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 60 years. Martin is survived by his wife, Maria Creel Griffin; children, Jessica Marie (Brian) Boyers and Stephanie Griffin (Derek Nobles); grandchildren, Brody, Avery, Skylar, Emery and Waylon; step-children, Seth, Matthew and Aubrey Bryson; brothers and sisters, John M. (Juanita) Griffin, Linda M. (the late Dave) Holt, Judith E. (Gerald) Prewitt, Janet E. (Roger) Means, Robert A. (Carol) Griffin, Elizabeth A. (William) Osborn, Cynthia L. (Terry) Roeder, Thomas (Cheri Wolfe) Griffin and the late Denise B. (Joyce) Griffin, Ronald L. Griffin and James K. (Teresa Wright) Griffin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Martin dedicated several years of his life's work to help run the family business, Griffin Industries. Funeral service 11:00 am Saturday, July 13th at Lakeside Christian Church 195 Buttermilk Pk. Lakeside Park, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to UC Health Barrett Cancer Center 234 Goodman St. Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 11, 2019
