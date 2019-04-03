|
Martin J. Deye
Crescent Springs - Martin J. Deye, 70 of Crescent Springs, KY, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Marty's legacy is spread all over the tri-state area - from the lives he touched during his time with the Fort Wright Volunteer Fire Department, his 27 years as the owner of Martin Deye Construction, to his 18 years as a trusted construction consultant with Hunt Builders in Cincinnati, OH. Helping, building, and creating were his passions that he generously shared with family and friends. Marty lives on in the communities that he helped build. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry, Tom and sister Jennifer Deye. Marty is survived by his loving wife of 32yrs., Jane (nee: Kinman) Deye and their children, Jennifer (Greg Evans) Charlton and Matt Deye. He also leaves behind his sister, Joan Wurtenberger and brothers Denny and Steve Deye. A Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Home Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019