Services
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin J. Patton Sr.

Add a Memory
Martin J. Patton Sr. Obituary
Martin J. Patton, Sr.

Martin J. Patton, Sr. age 83 of Fairfield passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Henrietta; three children, Bryan (Justine), Holly and Martin J. "Jim" Patton Jr; two grandchildren, Emerson and Everett Patton; a sister, Catherine O'Malley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Helen Patton; brothers, Robert and James. Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am Friday in St. Ann Church Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to or St. Ann Church. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -