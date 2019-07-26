|
|
Martin "Marty" Moreland
Butler - Martin "Marty" Moreland (58) passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home.
Marty was a Director of Mechanical Operations for Griffin Industries/ Darling Ingredients for 40 years. He loved his job and was a hard worker. Marty loved boating with his family and was an avid hunter. Surviving family includes Norma Moreland; Bridget, Paul, Easton and Riley Browning; Brandi, Alex and Adalyn Carson; Kevin and Kristen Higgins, Ben, Elizabeth, Lilly and Xander; Gina and John McKinney, Wyatt, Mitch and Kristin. Many aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 4pm Sunday also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Miracle Point Playground PO Box 88 Falmouth, KY 41040 or 1500 College Way Lexington, KY 40502.Online condolences can be made at peopelsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019