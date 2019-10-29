|
|
Martin Tarvin
Alexandria - Martin Earl Tarvin, age 85, of Alexandria, KY passed away on October 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Marty was a lifelong Campbell County resident born to parents, Harry Earl and Helen Marie (nee Fangman) Tarvin, on October 17, 1934 in Persimmon Grove, KY. He retired from Kluener Meat Packing Co after 27 years of employment. He was a lifelong member of Persimmon Grove Baptist Church and an avid sports fan. In additions to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Q. (nee York) Tarvin and his brother, Ronald Tarvin. He is survived by his children: Michael Tarvin (Donna), Archie Banfield (Lucille) and Betty Jones (Bill); sister, Edna Mae Reis; four grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st from 9am until time of Funeral Service at 11am at Persimmon Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Persimmon Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Persimmon Grove Baptist Church, 10471 Persimmon Grove Pike, Alexandria, Kentucky 41001 or to the . Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019