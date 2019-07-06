Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul Church
7301 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Marvin Allen Perry Jr. Obituary
Marvin Allen Perry, Jr.

Florence - Marvin A. Perry is continuing his journey with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is preceded by his wife, Carolyn Leverett and grandson, PFC Allen F. Hilton. He is survived by his son, Rick Perry; daughters, Vicki Sims and Laura Hilton; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and countless friends and associates. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8 from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at St. Paul Church 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 6, 2019
