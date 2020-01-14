|
Marvin C. Fish
Greendale - Marvin was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed sprint car racing. He like all sports including IU sports and college football but watching baseball was his favorite. He worked at Fernald. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Fish; son, Doug (Vickie Miller) Hudson; granddaughter, Kendra (Justin) Fletcher; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Alice Fish, and his son, Tony Hudson. Visitation will be Friday from 11 am to 1 pm at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Family. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020