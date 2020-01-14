Services
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
(812) 537-2080
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin C. Fish

Add a Memory
Marvin C. Fish Obituary
Marvin C. Fish

Greendale - Marvin was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed sprint car racing. He like all sports including IU sports and college football but watching baseball was his favorite. He worked at Fernald. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Fish; son, Doug (Vickie Miller) Hudson; granddaughter, Kendra (Justin) Fletcher; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Alice Fish, and his son, Tony Hudson. Visitation will be Friday from 11 am to 1 pm at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Family. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -