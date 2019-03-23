|
|
Marvin Gevelber
Cincinnati - age 89, passed away March 20, 2019, beloved husband of Phyllis Gevelber, devoted father of Karen (David) Rosenthal of Charlotte, NC, Mitch (Lisa) Gevelber of Palo Alto, CA, Susan Gevelber (David Zimmerman) of Madison WI, dear brother of Sonya Oppenheimer, loving grandfather of Miriam and Sarah Rosenthal, Kira and Michael Zimmerman, Tevah and Shoshana Gevelber. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd. Cincinnati, OH, Sunday, March 24, 12:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Loveland Symmes Fire Department 126 S Lebanon Rd, Loveland, OH 45140 or the would be appreciated.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019