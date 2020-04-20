|
Marvin Jacobs
Cincinnati - Marvin Jacobs, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 surrounded by loving family at his home in Amberley Village. He is survived by his beloved wife June Toffler Jacobs of nearly 55 years. A loving father to David Allen Jacobs, Lee Adams and Rhonda Schornstein, devoted stepfather to Susan May Levy, Ellen May Apke and Douglas James May. He leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren including Michael Apke, Ronald Apke, Daniel Apke, Sarah May, Ethan May, Hannah May, Robert Levy, Jacqueline Schornstein, Rebecca Adams and Michael Adams. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, recipient of the United States Military European and Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon and World War II Victory Medal. Charitable donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Isaac M. Wise Temple general fund or Jewish Federation of Cincinnati in his honor.
