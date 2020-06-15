Marvin K. Lephew
Marvin K. Lephew

Butler Cty. - Marvin K. Lephew, 74, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Drake Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Under a physician's care, he had been in failing health for the past year. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, 1704 N. Grand Avenue, Connersville, Indiana 47331. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 PM that evening.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-5641
