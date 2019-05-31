|
Marvin L. Zacharias
Alexandria - Marvin L. Zacharias, 69, of Alexandria, KY passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Marvin was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a retired employee of the United States Postal Service. More recently he was a fixture at Ingram's SpareTime where he often paid it forward. He is survived by his two daughters; Debra (Jim) Wallace and Rebecca (Joe) Stenger; siblings: Patsy Decker, Nancy Kuntz, Tammy Schneider, Tina Mergenthal, and Myron Zacharias; four grandchildren: Kaci, Sophie, Josie and Micah. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Alexandria Funeral Home on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019