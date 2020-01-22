Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Canfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Lee Canfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Lee Canfield Obituary
Marvin Lee Canfield, age 79. Resident of Edgewood, KY. Passed to his eternal home on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was former owner and operator of the William Furlong Roofing Co. and a 50 years member of South Side Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his: son Mark Lance Canfield; parents Robert Milton and Florence Reed Canfield, brothers Timothy and David Canfield, and sister Sue Ann Canfield. He is survived by his; wife of 59 years, (married January 6, 1961) Martha L. Surgerner Canfield; sisters Lois Johnson and Bonnie Canfield. Visitation 11:00 AM until hour of service 1:00 PM at the South Side Baptist Church, Covington, KY Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the South Side Baptist Church, 1501 Holman Street, Covington, KY 41011. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family. On-line condolence my be directed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -