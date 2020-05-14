Marvin Lee Johnson
Marvin Lee Johnson

Cincinnati - Marvin Lee Johnson, 65, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Mercy Hospital.

He was a long time resident of Care Core at Meadows Nursing Home, Forest Park, Ohio. Born

September 2, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Fred B and Myrtle Johnson. He is survived by his brother

Danny (Alice) Johnson, Sister Shirley (Bob) Claire, Sister Patricia MalComb, Sister Loretta Hotopp (Marty

Bowling) sister-in-law Kathleen Johnson and sister -in-law Mary Johnson Shafer and many nephews and

nieces. Children, Elizabeth, Marvin Jr. and Jay. He is preceded in death by his Father Fred, his Mother

Myrtle, Brother Earl, Brother Larry, Sister Geraldine, Brother Lucky, brother-in-law Fred MalComb. He is

being laid to rest at Davidson Cemetery in Scottsburg, Indiana




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
