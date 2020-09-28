1/
Marvin M. Wick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin M. Wick

Age 91, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, beloved husband of the late Lore Wick and the late Florence Wick, loving father of Judy Abrahams of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Leonard (Pam) Thomas of Durham, North Carolina, Gail (Beryl) Rosen of Amsterdam and Carol (John) Fischer of Cincinnati, Ohio, dear grandfather of Marc Abrahams, Zach, Ian, Eric and Angella Thomas, Aviva Hunter and Ellie Rosen, great grandfather of ten. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Temple Sholom, Senior Adult Program c/o JCC, or the charity of one's choice would be appreciated.

www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved