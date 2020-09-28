Marvin M. Wick
Age 91, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, beloved husband of the late Lore Wick and the late Florence Wick, loving father of Judy Abrahams of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Leonard (Pam) Thomas of Durham, North Carolina, Gail (Beryl) Rosen of Amsterdam and Carol (John) Fischer of Cincinnati, Ohio, dear grandfather of Marc Abrahams, Zach, Ian, Eric and Angella Thomas, Aviva Hunter and Ellie Rosen, great grandfather of ten. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Temple Sholom, Senior Adult Program c/o JCC, or the charity of one's choice
would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com