Marvin Morris
Sharonville - Loving brother of Leila Morris and the late Homer Morris and Betty (Paul) Morgan. Dear uncle of Rick, Linda, and David Morgan and Steve, Brenda and Tim Messer. Also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews. Passed away August 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Marvin was an accountant and worked with Hollaender Manufacturing for 40 plus years. A private family graveside will be held. If you desire to make a memorial donation, please make donations to Mathew 25 Ministries. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com