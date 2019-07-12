|
Marvin Raymond "Marv" Borne, 84, passed away on June 30, 2019 at Palms of Pasadena Hospital, South Pasadena, FL surrounded by family.
Marv was born to Harold and Madeline (Finan) Borne and raised in Covington and Edgewood, KY. He was a loving husband of 60 years to his wife, Joan (Blenke). Together they lived in many places but raised their 7 children in Edgewood for over 26 years. The family attended St. Pius X Church and School.
After graduating from Covington Latin School and Xavier University, Marv started selling for the Borne Company which his father started in 1945. In 1957 Marv took a short break and joined the Army Reserves for six months active duty, and served 7 years inactive duty with weekly meetings. After his father's death in 1984, Marv became President and managed the company until he retired in 2000. During those years of being a successful salesman and "Boss", he was also a loving husband and a great dad to Kennan (Monica Schmits), Kimberley (Rod Clarkson), Karen (Bill Bieger), Krista, Kurt (Juli Fairbanks), Kathryn and Kip. A "fun to be with" grandpa to Reggie and Maggie Bieger, Kelsey Clarkson (Brett Buttlewerth), Alek and Autumn Borne, and Marica James. Marvin is survived by his brother Lawrence Borne, sisters Joyce Kramer (Bernie dec), Judy Graff (Dick) and Patricia Borne, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
During his "free-time" he was an avid tennis player and golfer, and he enjoyed reading and bird watching. He volunteered at Be Concerned, Meals on Wheels, the Parish Soup Kitchen, St. Vincent de Paul. He was actively involved in church groups at Blessed Sacrament, St. Agnes, St. Pius X, St. Barbara, and St. Charles Borromeo in FL. Having traveled to many places across 6 continents, Marv and Joan chose to retire in FL in 2010, but they have always felt that Kentucky was "home".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Marv at St. Barbara Church in Erlanger, KY on July 19 at 10:00 A.M. with a reception to follow. Burial will be held at Mother of God Cemetery in Ft. Wright. Memorial donations may be sent to the Charity of Donor's Choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 12, 2019