Marvin Swafford
1939 - 2020
Marvin Swafford

Cincinnati - Swafford, Marvin Clinton age 81, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in Fount, Kentucky on May 11, 1939 to Arthur and Mary Swafford (nee Hammons).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Swafford; son, Marvin Keith Swafford; siblings, Viola Anderson, Verna Smith, Lena Randall, Arthur Swafford, Jr., Creed Swafford and Earl Swafford. Marvin is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Swafford (nee Leach); children, Sharon (Mark) Fields and Kendall (Lisa) Swafford; grandchildren, Melissa Fields, Eric (Marianne) Fields, Kelsey and Iveta Swafford; great-grandchildren, Waverly, Marshall and Callum Fields and Eli and Kamora Irwin; siblings, Lola Booher, Juanita Hinkle, Ethel Smith, Ernest Swafford and Darlene Williamson; and a host of other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm with funeral ceremony to immediately follow on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Burial to follow at 1:00pm on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Swafford-Taylor Cemetery in Barbourville, Kentucky.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
MAY
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
MAY
22
Burial
01:00 PM
Swafford-Taylor Cemetery
