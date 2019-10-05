|
Marvin Wayne Carroll
Ft. Thomas - Marvin Wayne Carroll, 76, of Ft. Thomas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. For the past 14 years, he worked as a bus driver for Standard Parking at CVG Airport, where he enjoyed interacting with people on a daily basis. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy "Bonita" Carroll and his parents, Roscoe and Sally (nee Broughton) Carroll. He is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Mark) Baumer, his grandchildren, Matthew and Molly Baumer, his sister, Jeannie (Bobby) Cox and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Monday (October 7) from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am with Rev. Bobby Race officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 5, 2019