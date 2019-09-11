|
Marvin Whitman
Cincinnati - Whitman, Marvin, age 84, passed away September 10, 2019, loving husband of Linda Whitman, beloved father of Alan (Kim) Whitman and Craig (Michelle) Whitman, adored poppa of Sophi, Jack, Noah and Ava, dear brother of the late Arlene W. Ross. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249 Thursday, Sept. 12, 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Temple Sholom would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019