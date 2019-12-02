Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. James Church
3565 Hubble Rd.
View Map
Champaign - Mary A. (nee Ellerhorst) beloved wife of Paul Joseph Moone. Loving mother of Patrick Moone, Thomas Moone, and Joseph Moone. Cherished grandmother of Morgan Moone, Kilian Moone, Marcus Moone, and Owen Moone. Also survived by many family and friends. Passed away Friday, November 29th, 2019. Age 87. Visitation Fri., December 6th from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Paul Lammermeier Foundation http://lammermeier.org) or to St. Jude's Ranch for Children (https://stjudesranch.org). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
