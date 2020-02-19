Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilligan Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
St Gertrude Church
7630 Shawnee Run Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Mary A. Stegman Obituary
Cincinnati - Mary A. Stegman (nee Beckham) dear wife of the late Thomas R. Stegman and loving mother of Thomas Jr, Joseph (Elaine), Katie Schmitz (Dave), Ken, Greg (Leanne). Daughter of Wayne and Helen Beckham and grandmother of Kelly Bleh (Mathew), Sara Spratt (Tony), Brieanna Long (LaShon), Cody, Allison, Nikki, Liesel, Charlie, Sam, Max and the late Steven, Corey, Brittany. Great-grandmother of Ryker, Addison, Piper, Lucas, Brier, and Zola. Departed Saturday February 15, 2020 at the age of 79. Visitation February 20th at Gilligan Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 February 21st, at St Gertrude. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ladies of Charity/St Gertrude Church 7630 Shawnee Run Rd Cin 45243. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2020
