Mary A Tieves
Cheviot - Mary Antoinette Tieves, beloved wife of the late Theodore H Tieves, loving mother of Ted Tieves, Patty (Pat) McMahon, Mary (Sidney) Roberts and James (Donna) Tieves, grandmother of Stefani Tieves, Jennifer Hardy, Julie McMahon, Jeffrey LaFleur, Michael and Sammy Tieves, great grandmother of Sierria Horner, Lydia Hardy, and Arionna Jackson, great-great grandmother of Jordan Knause. Long time and active member of St Aloysius Gonzaga Parish. Died, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 age 97. A public mass to honor Mary will be announced at a later date. Please make donations to Stepping Stones, 5650 Given Rd, Cincinnati (45243). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 24, 2020.