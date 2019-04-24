Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
8939 Montgomery Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
8939 Montgomery Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Agnes Donovan Kruse


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary Agnes Donovan Kruse Obituary
Mary Agnes Donovan Kruse

Montgomery - Mary Agnes Donovan Kruse passed Saturday, April 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, William M. Kruse. Survived by her three daughters, Laurie (Ken) Adkins, Lynn Breen, and Karen Kruse. Grandmother of Samantha, Chris, Alex, Krista, and Jenna. Great Grandmother of Eden and Corbin. Visitation held at All Saints Catholic Church-8939 Montgomery Rd., 45236 Thursday, April 25 at 9:00 am followed by 10 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or . Condolences may be expressed at GillianFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now