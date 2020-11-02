Mary Alice Baldwin Jetter
Edgewood
Mary Alice Baldwin Jetter, 95, of Edgewood, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Village Care Center in Erlanger. She was a member of Erlanger Baptist Church and worked at Sears for several years. God's lifelong faithful servant, Mary was very devoted to her family and played a crucial role in the upbringing of her grandchildren. She also assisted with the administrative duties of the family business, Jetter and Jetter Church Decorators. An avid reader, Mary Alice also enjoyed listening to music, caring for her pets, and growing beautiful African violets. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, William George Jetter, and siblings Charles, George, Hubert, and Audrey. Survivors include her daughter Carol Jetter Luken, grandson Michael William Colvin, grandson Jeffrey Justin Colvin, granddaughter Abigail Lauren Luken, great-granddaughter Skye Sewell, great-grandsons Aiden and Avery Colvin, a great-great-granddaughter, Ava Alice, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Mary kept a dream journal - her last entry was "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened". A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2 pm at Highland Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 340 W 10th Street Newport KY, 41071, or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com