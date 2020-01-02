|
|
Mary Alice Mulvaney (nee Lacefield)
Cincinnati - Mary Alice Mulvaney (nee Lacefield). Beloved wife of the late Albert "Pete" Mulvaney. Devoted mother of Donna (Ed) St. Clair, Mary Miller, Janice Mulvaney, Kelly Mulvaney, Jaime (Tom) Breitenbach, and Christopher Mulvaney. Loving sister of Shirley (the late Bill) Casey and the late Randy Lacefield. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Mary Alice passed away on December 31, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Committal Service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11 AM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, 11000 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Boniface School, 4305 Pitts Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020