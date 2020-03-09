Services
Mary Alice Riley Obituary
Mary Alice Riley

Highland Heights - 71, of passed away Sunday March 8, 2020. Mary was a very loving, giving woman who always had the biggest smile on her face and didn't know a stranger. She volunteered for numerous organizations such as; Parks and Recs, Highland Heights City Building and AARP doing taxes for the community. Mary is preceded in death by her brother Verner "Butch" Schmidt. She is survived by her husband Levi Riley; children, James Riley, Theresa Collins and Joseph Riley; grandchildren, Chaya Neace and Alyana Collins, Breanna Collins and Leah Collins. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Cold Spring, Kentucky on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 11am to 12pm with a service at 12pm. A burial will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Condolences can be left online at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be servicing the Riley Family at this time.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
