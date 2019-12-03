|
Mary Allgeier
Fairfield, OH - Mary Bell Allgeier (nee. Binkley), 94, of Fairfield, OH and formerly of Bellevue, KY, passed away on Friday, November 29th at Tri County Extended Care Center, Fairfield, OH. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Allgeier; sons, Phillip & Michael Osterhage; sisters, Erma Messman & Louise Meyer and brothers, Bob & Jack Binkley. She is survived by her daughter, Joan (George) Harvey; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 12 p.m., Friday, December 6th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mary will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019