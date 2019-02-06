|
|
Mary Anderson
Waynesville - Mary Anderson, 86, of Waynesville, OH, passed away on Tuesday, February 05, 2019 at . She was a retired bookkeeper for Anderson Jewelry. Mary was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington. She volunteered at the Villa Hills newspaper for many years. Mary loved knitting, crocheting and she was an impeccable homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Anderson (1995); brothers, Cletus Walz and Paul Walz. Survivors include her sons, Robert (Karen) Anderson of Waynesville, OH, Randall Anderson of Florence, KY, Rock (Judi Stayton) Anderson of Hebron, KY, Russell (Lisa) Anderson of Burlington; brother, Charlie (Ruth) Walz of Florence; sister, Rita Mueller of Cincinnati; sister-in-law, Phyllis Walz of Florence; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Mass of Christian Burial is also on Thursday at 12:00 PM in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2019