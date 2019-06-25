|
Mary Angela Niehaus
Owensboro - Daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Niehaus. Sister of Robert Niehaus, Sr. M. Bernadette, DCJ, Sr. M. Andrea, DCJ, Dorothy Volz and Irene (Clem) Wegman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Died June 22, 2019 in Owensboro, KY. Visitation Thursday, June 27th from 11am until time of Funeral Mass at 12 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Westwood. Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. Donations may be made to Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019