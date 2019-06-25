Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Westwood, OH
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Westwood, OH
Mary Angela Niehaus

Mary Angela Niehaus Obituary
Mary Angela Niehaus

Owensboro - Daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Niehaus. Sister of Robert Niehaus, Sr. M. Bernadette, DCJ, Sr. M. Andrea, DCJ, Dorothy Volz and Irene (Clem) Wegman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Died June 22, 2019 in Owensboro, KY. Visitation Thursday, June 27th from 11am until time of Funeral Mass at 12 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Westwood. Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. Donations may be made to Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019
