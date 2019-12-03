|
|
Mary Ann Acree
Erlanger - Mary Ann Acree (nee: Waginger), 89, Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann owned and operated the Colonial Bake Shop for 30 plus years alongside of her husband and later worked for Remke Market upon retiring. She was Secretary for the Greater Cincinnati Retail Bakers Assoc. for 31 yrs. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and her grandchildren. Mary Ann is survived by her loving children, Katie (Patrick) Puckett, Rebecca (Todd) Schneider, Larry and Michael Acree , 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sandford Acree in 1978, daughter, Anne and sister, Rita Behler. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 10am at St. Henry Church with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchel, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Knights of Columbus Acree Hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019