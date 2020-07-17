1/1
Mary Ann Braeuning
Cincinnati - Braeuning, Mary Ann (nee Matuska) beloved wife of the late Jack Braeuning. Cherished mother of Kay (Ken), Lynn (Charlie), Beth (Bill), Patty (Suhas), and Marylee (Jim). Sister of Betty Denker and the late Robert Matuska and the late Joan Matuska. Grandmother of 11, and Great-grandmother of 10. Passed away July 16, 2020 at the age of 93. She is now happily in the arms of the Lord. Due to the COVID pandemic, funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or to the Cincinnati Boychoir, online at https://cincinnatiboychoir.org/donate or mailed to Cincinnati Boychoir 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. Please mention Mary Ann Braeuning in the memo line.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
