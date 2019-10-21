Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
Ft. Wright, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Ft. Wright - Mary Ann Brucato (nee Schutte) loving wife of the late Michael S. Brucato. Loving mother of Mike Brucato (Lori), Tom Brucato (Cyndi), and John Brucato (Jan). Loving grandma of seven and eighth great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Stella Konerman (Jim). Dear aunt of four nieces and two nephews. She passed away peacefully Saturday morning at Rosedale Green. Mary Ann was devoted to her family and her community. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, and long - time active parishioner of St. Agnes Church where she sang in the choir for many years and was active in the Holy Name Society and other committees. She served several terms as President of Blue Grass Swim Club, volunteered at Music Hall, The Aronoff Center, and for the Cincinnati Metropolitan Orchestra. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to: Notre Dame Academy, 1699 Hilton Drive, Park Hills, KY 41011 or St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
