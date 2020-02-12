Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Mary Ann Busch


1949 - 2020
Mary Ann Busch Obituary
Mary Ann Busch

Madeira - Mary Ann Busch, age 70, passed away February 11, 2020. Born July 31, 1949 to the late Anthony B. Busch, M.D. and Frances (nee Zieverink) Busch. Cherished sister of Frances (Kenneth) Redman of Derby, KS and Anthony B. (Arlene) Busch II, Treasured Aunt of Dr. Jeffrey M. (Michelle) Redman of Ellijay, GA, Mrs. Jennifer L. (Jeremy) Jackson of Topeka, KS, Nicholas E. (Rebecca) Redman of Wamego, KS, Anthony B. (Kathy) Busch III of Winfield, KS, Mrs. Angeline M. (D.J.) Bell of Austin, TX and Allen B. (Misty) Busch of Dodge City, KS plus 11 great nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was born in Dodge City, KS. She attended Sacred Heart grade school, and was a 1967 graduate of St. Mary of the Plains High School. She was a 1970 graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Denver, CO. She was a respected nurse working at St. Joseph's Hospital, Denver CO, Children's Medical Center, Dallas TX, Cincinnati General Hospital, Cincinnati, OH, University Hospital, Cincinnati, OH, Hoxworth Blood Center, Cincinnati, OH, Porton Products, Ltd., Agoura Hills, CA, Tri-County Health Senior Link, Cincinnati, OH, Heartland of Woodside, Cincinnati, OH, plus did private duty nursing, also in Cincinnati, OH. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 1 pm until 4pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd. (45236). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH, 45263 would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -