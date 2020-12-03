1/1
Mary Ann Coffey
1943 - 2020
Mary Ann Coffey

Cincinnati - Mary Ann Gibboney Coffey, 76, of Dennis Port, MA passed away the evening of November 20 at Maple Knoll Village Nursing Home in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mary Ann, a resident of Dennis for over 40 years, recently moved back to Cincinnati to be closer to family. She was born in 1943 in Beloit, Wisconsin, but grew up in Cincinnati and Middletown, the oldest of nine siblings. She attended Bishop Fenwick High School and The Ohio State University, where she studied to be a dietician and met her future husband James E. Coffey. Mary Ann began her dietician career in Boston before returning to Ohio to start a family. She raised four boys, James A., Michael, Bryan, and Daniel. The family moved to Dennis in 1978. She pursued several different career paths on Cape Cod, including realtor, antique dealer, and shop owner. She loved the sense of history she felt from living in New England and collecting antiques. She cherished her grandchildren, among which she was thankful to finally have girls. Mary Ann is survived by her sons and seven grandchildren, five sisters and two brothers. The family will hold a small private memorial service. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
