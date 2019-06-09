Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Seraph Church
Liberty & Vine
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Seraph Church
Liberty & Vine
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - DEHMER, Mary Ann. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph V. and Ruth A. (Berwanger) Dehmer. Beloved sister of Thomas J. and the late William A. Dehmer. "Special aunt" to Gabriella and Giovanni. Born March 10, 1948, Mary Ann passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 71. Visitation at St. Francis Seraph Church, Liberty & Vine, Cincinnati, OH 45202, Monday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roger Bacon High School, 4320 Vine St., St. Bernard, OH 45217. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
