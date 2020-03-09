|
Mary Ann Dobelhoff
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of John P. Dobelhoff. Loving mother of Judy (David) DiMuzio, Beth (John) Combs, Paul and David (Deborah) Dobelhoff. Devoted grandma of 9. Great grandma of 1. Dear sister of Ed Armbruster, Carol Meehan, Patricia Binkley, Bob Armbruster, Joanie Rohr, Tom Armbruster, Janet Spears, Jim and David Armbruster. Died March 7, 2020 Age 76. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 8-9:30am at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Funeral Mass 10am Thursday at St. Bernard Church, Taylor Creek. Burial to follow at St. Joes New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Betty Delgado SDS Fund" C/O Ruben Delgado 1255 Flagstone Sq., Westerville Ohio 43081.
neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020